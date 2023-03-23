John Wick: Chapter 4 originally clocked in at almost four hours in duration

HQ

We've already had the chance to see John Wick: Chapter 4, and we loved it. You can read more about that in our review of the film here. But for those of you looking to see the film for the first time tomorrow when it debuts globally, it's worth being aware again that it is an absolute monster that clocks in at 169 minutes in duration (i.e. just shy of three hours).

Even though the film is still very long, it was once much, much longer. Director Chad Stahelski has revealed that the film originally clocked in at closer to four hours in length, and that he was very worried about that being the case.

Speaking with Indiewire, Stahelski stated: "To be really honest with you, zero was planned out. Our first cut was three hours and 45 minutes, and it felt like three hours and 45 minutes. We were like, oh, we're so screwed."

As the film has 14 different action sequences, cutting it down ended up proving to be challenge to say the least, and as for how he managed to achieve this feat, the process seemed to be a rather gruelling one indeed.

"My editorial staff probably hates me because even if we just took 30 seconds out of something, I'd make everybody watch the movie again. That's the only way you know you have the right pace. You feel that bump in movies all the time because they were doing it in pieces and not seeing it as a whole. The last thing you want to do is treat it as a bunch of parts."

While a three hour film is still a long one, we'd love to see what made up an entire hour of cut footage and how that changed or influenced the John Wick: Chapter 4 story. Would you like a longer director's cut version of the movie?