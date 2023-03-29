Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

John Wick: Chapter 4 excels in cinemas

The fourth instalment has achieved a series-high opening weekend.

HQ

The fourth and final film in the saga of John Wick has taken off over the weekend, shattering expectations with ticket sales far exceeding the opening of the previous films. John Wick: Chapter 4 managed to make a massive $73.5 million domestically during its opening weekend, which can be compared to John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which made $56.8 million domestically during the same period. Not surprisingly, the success has also sparked discussions about a fifth film in addition to the planned spin-off film Ballerina with Ana de Armas.

Lionsgate boss Joe Drake commented on the success over the weekend, describing it as "tempting to say the least" to consider a sequel.

"It's more than tempting, I'm not going to give up hope there can't be a 'Wick 5.'"

Of course, everything depends on whether Keanu Reeves wants to continue playing the titular lead role. Without him, it seems very unlikely that we would get a fifth instalment.

Do you want to see more John Wick films or are these four enough?

