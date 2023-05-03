John Wick: Chapter 4 breaks new records

HQ

The fourth installment of the John Wick saga is now officially the most successful film in the series. The latest global box office report indicates that John Wick: Chapter 4 earned more than $400 million at the box office, as confirmed by Lionsgate's PR department Elzer & Associates. This success bodes well for both The Continental mini-series and Ana de Armas' Ballerina project, which are scheduled to premiere in September and summer 2024 respectively.

The big question now is whether this huge success will lead to a fifth John Wick movie. The head of Lionsgate has already hinted at it, but it also assumes that Keanu will be on board, of course. We'll just have to wait and see!

What do you think about the future of John Wick? Is there enough energy left for a fifth movie in a few years?