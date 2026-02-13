John Wick AAA video game announced by Saber Interactive with first trailer

HQ

John Wick is making the jump into videogames... again! The popular action movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves already had the indie titles John Wick Chronicles and John Wick Hex, but this new title, revealed during Sony's State of Play, has the looks of a AAA title, with realistic graphics and brutal hand to hand and gun-fu combat, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Lionsgate, the movie studio behind John Wick movies, had recently said that they wanted to put titles like John Wick (and Saw) into AAA video games. This title is being developed by Saber Interactive, in collaboration with Lionsgate to ensure fidelity to the movie franchise.

Saber Interactive is also working on Turok Origins, Jurassic Park Survival, an Avatar: The Last Airbender title, and the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic which was originally going to be made by Aspyr.

Do you think John Wick, the video game, will end up being as good as the movies?