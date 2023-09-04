John Wick 5 may not happen

HQ

Director Chad Stahelski had a lot to say about potential John Wick sequels in a discussion during an episode of Happy Sad Confused (thanks, Screenrant). He believes that there needs to be a really good reason to return to the character. Here's what he said:

"I don't think there's any reason to bring John Wick back without a real reason. Like the reason's gotta - not get you off the hook - it's gotta draw people back in. Because I think most of the audience would love to see Keanu back, they just don't wanna be treated like they're idiots."

We at Gamereactor obviously like John Wick, and it would be exciting to get a brilliant fifth film and a reason to return. Another director by the name of Antoine Fuqua (known for The Equalizer 3) spoke highly of a potential John Wick crossover with CBR. He said the following:

"That's an interesting question. I think it would be a lot of fun with John Wick. They are very different. If McCall needs some weapons or some guns, I would let John do that. When it comes to up-close brutality, let McCall handle that. They are very different."

The film world has many opinions about what should happen with this brand. There is a TV series spinoff coming up and it remains to be seen if we will see something new in the film world. Seeing John Wick in another film universe is not a bad idea. It would solve the current problem of providing a good reason for the character to return. How would you like to see John Wick return?