John Wick 4 delayed to 2023 in new trailer

Keanu Reeves is very popular these days, but it seemed like his fame was about to reach even greater heights with both The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 4 set to premiere within six months of each other. Unfortunately, that's not the case any more.

Lionsgate has released a short video revealing that John Wick: Chapter 4, or John Wick Chapter 4: Hagakure as it's seemingly called, has been delayed from May 27 2022 to March 24 2023 even if Reeves' Mr. Anderson from The Matrix is being removed from the bounty board.

