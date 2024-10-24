John Turturro explains why he turned down The Penguin

HQ

While it had its doubters, The Penguin is proving to be a strong follow-up series to The Batman. In our review, we had certain issues but overall really enjoyed the time spent with Oswald Cobb and the people trying to take him down.

Someone that clearly wasn't a fan of the show is John Turturro. In 2022's The Batman, he played crime boss Carmine Falcone. However, in the follow-up series, the actor is replaced by Mark Strong. While we only see Carmine in flashbacks, it can be a jarring adjustment, showing the years certainly weren't kind to him (no offense, Turturro).

Speaking with Variety, Turturro said why he didn't want to come back for the role. "I did what I wanted to with the role. In the show, there was a lot of violence towards women, and that's not my thing. It happens off-screen [in The Batman]...It's scarier that way."

Turturro did try and choke Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle to death in The Batman, while in The Penguin the violence against women is certainly more prominent in the character, but isn't actually shown in that much gruesome detail. It's an interesting point of comparison, and will no doubt be debated online long after anyone remembers the events of either the movie or the series.