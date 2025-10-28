John Romero: "We were about midway through our game"

HQ

Over the summer, Romero Games found itself in a very turbulent place when all of a sudden funding was pulled on its currently in-development title. The studio went from being fully in-production to many of its developers being out of a job while the project was put on ice, all while founders John and Brenda Romero continued to fight to prevent the developer from closing its doors for good.

Recently, as part of San Diego Comic Con Malaga, we caught up with John Romero to learn more about the state of this title and how Romero Games is adapting to the situation at hand.

"Well, we're still figuring out what we're going to do with our big game," Romero began. "We own the IP, we own the code, we own everything about the game, right? So we have a lot of companies that are interested and still working with us on it, because when you develop a game for years and you put in, say, $50 million into a game, if you move and start working with somebody else, they get $50 million for free. So lots of people want to continue working on something, you know, and even if that doesn't happen, you have $50 million worth of assets that you can use to make another thing. So no matter what, you are shortcutting the end of your game, right? To be able to get your game done faster, you already have a lot there already."

We then inquired about how far through development Romero Games was, with John adding: "We were, yeah, we were about midway through our game, yeah."

In the full interview with Romero, we also discussed battle royales and how Romero isn't interested in making a title in the genre. Check out that full video below.