John Riccitiello steps down as Unity boss

Last month, the game engine company Unity managed to make pretty much every developer they worked with pissed off by announcing something they called a Runtime Fee. This caused a developer uproar like we've never seen before where several developers simply decided to change game engine, while others cancelled games and some threatened to stop selling games that was already made.

Even though Unity backtracked from much of the Runtime Fee, the damage was already done. And now the President and Chief Executive Officer John Riccitiello and Unity have announced in a press release that the former is leaving the company effective immediately.

The press release calls it a retirement and Riccitiello is described in a positive way that has meant much good for the company, but as it coincides with the Runtime Fee scandal, we're not entirely convinced it wasn't a major part of this decision.

James M. Whitehurst is the new interim boss while the board looks for a permanent CEO.