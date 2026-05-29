John Rambo to premiere in cinemas in June 2027

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Rambo will soon be back. Rambo: Last Blood was in fact not the last time the series would be offering action-packed outings, and likewise, in a rather hilarious turn of events, First Blood isn't actually the first time the character will be getting down to business, as the simply named John Rambo will provide a prequel story that explores the events of Rambo's life before the events of First Blood, particularly during his time serving as a Green Beret in the Vietnam War.

While we've been steadily drip-fed information about John Rambo, including most recently that Sylvester Stallone is attached to the flick as an executive producer, the latest development has confirmed the exact release date for the movie, with it set to premiere in just over 12 months.

The date is set for June 4, 2027, with this being when we will first get to see Noah Centineo suiting up as John Rambo, a role he should be in fighting shape to fill especially since he will have just come off starring in the Street Fighter film as the incredibly jacked Ken Masters.

We don't yet know any further information about John Rambo, but with the premiere date secured, it likely won't be all too long until extra information starts popping up.