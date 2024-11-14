John Mulaney on joining the DCU: "It'd be a money thing"

HQ

The slots are filling fast for the new DCU, and considering James Gunn's love for the weird and wacky comic book characters, we can imagine we'll see additional faces we didn't get to see in the Snyderverse. Plastic Man comes to mind, and fans are seeing two potential actors for the role: John Mulaney and Pete Davidson.

Speaking in an video with GQ (at about 2 minutes in), Mulaney got the chance to respond to this fan casting. "It'd be a money thing," he said. "Apparently these movies pay a lot but that is also changing in today's ever evolving media landscape."

Mulaney certainly wasn't familiar with the Plastic Man character, but this answer seems very Plastic Man in its brutal honesty and comedic tone. If he did want a DC paycheque, he'd have to start reading comics first, though. Mulaney has worked on comic book adaptations in the past, playing Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.