John Miedema on Lenovo Legion Gen 7's 99.99 Whr battery and its "even better" cooling

We recently flew to Milano to take an exclusive sneak peak at Lenovo's Legion Gen 7 lineup of gaming laptops, before they release to the public (and therefore before we get our hands on them for both Gamereactor's Quick Looks and reviews).

Announced last month and to be released next month, you can see them in action and learn more about them with our exclusive interview with the EMEA Gaming boss John Miedema filmed at the Spazio Lenovo in the video below.

"We spend a lot of time getting to cooling right, and even better than before", Miedema explains about the main difference coming from the previous Gen. "What we did was drill even more holes on the C-deck -the keyboard area- to get cool air into the notebook and to get the hot air out. We've embedded, under-key vents to get the airflow even more up to a higher level, to get all that cooling and all that gaming goodness out of that Nvidia GPU, the Intel CPU, or the AMD CPU and GPU".

Lenovo also boasted about having the biggest-capacity battery in a 16-inch laptop with May's announcement. According to the gaming exec, "we're bundling 99.99 Whr batteries, which is 00.1 below the maximum level of 100 watt-hours. That is the one you are permitted to still bring in on a plane (laughs). So we want to have that long battery life on Slim and we'll have that good enough battery life on performance, so the times where you can get by with 1-hour battery life on a really good gaming notebook are behind us. We still need to give that decent battery life, but again differentiation between Slim (stylish or under-the-radar stealth) and savage is all about performance".

The Valorant champs from G2 Gozen girls team (Julia Kiran, Petra Stoker, Michaela Lintrup, Maryam Maher) were also present at the event, as at Lenovo "as a gaming branch we want to address and resonate with our gamers. Of course you need to have the right product, but you also need to have the right credibility and people seeing your brand and associating it with esports. The partnership with G2 and Gozen is really important for us to connect with the right audience", says Miedema about the messaging and the community.

Play the video for more on the stealth gamer vs the savage gamer philosophy, the different configurations the laptops will offer, or the fashionable Spazio Lenovo itself.