John McClane and Rambo are heading to Verdansk

A few days ago, Call of Duty released a cryptic tweet of one of its Warzone Reports that show player statistics, asking its audience if they knew who SurvivorJohn#1009062 was. The player had a kill-to-death ratio of 552-0, which seemed a little too good to be real. It turns out the tweet was actually in reference to John Rambo himself coming to the game as an Operative at some point.

The Sylvester Stallone action star is slated to be arriving in Verdansk at some point, although no official date has been revealed for it. The best part is that this doesn't seem to be the only 80s action hero that will be arriving, as another recent tweet has teased that none other than Bruce Willis' John McClane would be arriving in Call of Duty: Warzone as well.

This tease comes in another tweet that essentially advertises the Nakatomi air duct cleaning service, a fictional service that, if you haven't seen the movies, relates to an iconic location in the Die Hard universe. The tweet actually came with a working website for this fictional service that does actually directly mention Nakatomi Plaza as well.

Alike Rambo, McClane also doesn't have an official reveal or any more information surrounding his Warzone release, but hopefully these action stars will be making their entrance sooner than later, and hopefully they also won't be the last that make an appearance.