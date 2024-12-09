English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Red Dead Redemption 2

John Marston's voice actor has started an OnlyFans

He does however specify that "this page is NOT like other OF pages", whatever that means...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hold your horses cowboy, reality isn't quite as exciting as your runaway imagination. It's certainly true that John Marston's superb voice actor from the Red Dead Redemption games, Rob Wiethoff, has started an OnlyFans - but it's not quite what you think.

Wiethoff has chosen to keep a fairly low profile outside of his career as John Marston, and he's been extremely selective about the roles he takes on. Instead, he's been focusing on doing some honest blue-collar work in Indiana, in addition to keeping in touch with fans via livestreams and events.

Now he wants to supplement his income a little and via Instagram he reveals that he has launched an OnlyFans account. But those who hoped for a lot of bare cowboy skin will be disappointed because it is focused on workout videos:

"If you follow, you're going to watch an old guy work out. That's all it is. My plan is to get ripped, though. You can do it with me if you want."

And thus we know.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Thanks ComicBook.com

Related texts

0
Red Dead Redemption 2Score

Red Dead Redemption 2
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"A watershed moment, an instant classic, another high point for a studio which has constantly delivered them for decades."



Loading next content