John Lithgow says J.K. Rowling's controversies didn't stop him from taking the role of Dumbledore

HQ

For many fans, the upcoming Harry Potter TV series at HBO is sure to be exciting. However, there is a portion of the Harry Potter fanbase that is sure to feel conflicted, due to the controversial rhetoric of Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling.

Often criticised for spreading views found to be anti-trans, big actors such as David Tennant and Pedro Pascal have spoken out against Rowling recently, as her posting has increased following a UK Supreme Court decision labelling women as defined by biological sex.

Speaking to The Times, John Lithgow - who will be playing Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series - was asked about Rowling's views and if they affected his decision to take on the part. "I thought, why is this a factor at all? I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I'll meet her and I'm curious to talk to her," he said.

Lithgow also spoke about a "very good friend" who sent him a link to an article asking him to walk away from the project. But, Lithgow stands firm in his decision, comparing playing Dumbledore to the time he played antisemitic author Roald Dahl in Giant on stage, saying: "No one complained when I agreed to play Dahl, but I've received so many messages about J.K. Rowling. Isn't that odd?"

The Harry Potter HBO series is currently in production, with plans for a 2026 release date.