John Lithgow in final negotiations to play Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter series

It is reported that John Lithgow is in final talks to play the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series at HBO. The series, which is currently collecting its cast ahead of filming, is one of the most-anticipated shows expected to air in 2026.

This news comes via Deadline, and HBO hasn't officially commented on whether Lithgow is in final talks, but has said the following in response to the reports: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

So, don't expect any big reveal until something is locked in. The series is designed to run for over a decade, giving old fans a story that more closely matches the books, and new fans a chance to explore the Wizarding World for the first time. With this commitment, some may question Lithgow's age. The actor, currently 79, would be playing Dumbledore until his early 90s in all likelihood. While the headmaster is meant to be old, perhaps this might be too much of a commitment for Lithgow.