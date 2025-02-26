John Lithgow confirms he will star as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter HBO series

HQ

Recently, there were rumours that the HBO Harry Potter series had found its Dumbledore, in none other than Conclave star John Lithgow. Now, Lithgow himself has spoken more about the casting, and believes it will be the defining part of the last chapter of his life.

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me," he told ScreenRant. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Lithgow, now 79, didn't give any details about the series itself. Despite his confirmation as well, HBO doesn't want to commit, as it sent the following message to ScreenRant following the article being published.

"We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

So, even with Lithgow himself talking about taking on the role, it appears that we will still have room for doubts until HBO officially confirms it.