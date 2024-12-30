John Le Carré's The Night Manager adaptation returns

After years of waiting, the highly anticipated second season of The Night Manager has been confirmed, and fans can look forward to more action-packed espionage in 2025. In fact, The BBC officially announced not one, but two new seasons for the spy thriller, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Jonathan Pine, the sharp and resourceful hotel manager turned secret agent. While details of the plot are still under wraps, it's known that the show will pick up eight years after the events of the first season, diving into new covert missions for Pine.

Olivia Colman will return as Angela Burr, the tough-as-nails Foreign Office task force manager, alongside Alistair Petrie as Lord Sandy Langbourne. The show is also adding fresh faces to its ensemble, including Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six) and Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico).

The Night Manager season 2 will need to chart its own course, as the source material from John le Carré has already been fully explored in the first season. With no existing novel to follow, the creators will craft an entirely original narrative, which leaves plenty of room for surprises.

Did you enjoy the first season of The Night Manager?