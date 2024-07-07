John Landau, historic Hollywood producer, dies aged 63

HQ

This morning we woke up to the sad news that producer John Landau, one of the most influential producers in the last 40 years of Hollywood film history, has passed away at the age of 63. His son Jamie Landau confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the family, Landau had been battling cancer for a year and a half.

His vision of filmmaking and the business were major contributors to some of the best-known (and highest-grossing) films in history. To him we owe "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids", Home Alone (1 and 2), Die Hard 2, The Last of the Mohicans, Dick Tracy, Mrs. Doubtfire and True Lies, which began his career in partnership with James Cameron. Titanic, the entire Avatar project and the co-production together in the production company Lightstorm Entertainment of Solaris (2002) and Alita: Battle Angel.

Rest in peace, and thank you for helping to create the cinema that has defined us for so many years.