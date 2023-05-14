John Krasinski's final outing as Jack Ryan arrives in June

Despite Season 3 of Jack Ryan arriving on Prime Video at the tail end of 2022, Amazon is already gearing up to get the fourth and final season of the show onto screens around the world.
As noted in a new poster, we're told that Season 4 of Jack Ryan will debut on Prime Video on June 30 with a double-episode premiere, and will then continue to drop new episodes until the finale arrives on July 14. As the season will be shorter than the previous ones, with only six episodes planned, two episodes will arrive each week.
As for what Jack Ryan will be getting up to in this final outing, the synopsis is as follows:
"The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect."
Check out the poster for the season below, and expect a trailer to arrive in the coming weeks as we near the premiere date.