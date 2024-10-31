John Krasinski will be returning as Jack Ryan

HQ

When the fourth season of Prime Video's Jack Ryan came to an end, it was expected that this would be the last time we saw John Krasinski as the espionage agent. The actor/filmmaker had seemingly decided to move away from being on-camera to favouring being behind the camera instead as a screenplay writer and director, but it's now clear that the call to save the world and continue exploring the world of spycraft is too strong, as the A Quiet Place creator will be returning as the CIA hero.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it's noted that Krasinski will be back as Jack Ryan in a feature length film for Amazon MGM in the future. The exact plot and synopsis of the project has yet to be confirmed, but it is mentioned that Wendell Pierce will be reprising his role, while Michael Kelly is in negotiations for a comeback too.

As per who is helming the project, executive producer and director of Season 2 of the Prime Video series, Andrew Bernstein, is tapped as the director, with writer and co-executive producer on Season 4, Aaron Rubin, writing the script.

There is no word on a release date or window yet.