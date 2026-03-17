John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan in first look at full-length movie known as Ghost War

When the fourth season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan arrived on Prime Video, the show was regarded as the final season, signalling the end of the story and The Office star John Krasinski's time as the action hero. But that was perhaps a tad misleading as there is another adventure on the horizon, albeit not in the form of a television series.

Prime Video has just shown off the first teaser for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War (not to be confused with the Chris Pine-led Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit from 2014), a feature length film and the next phase of the wider narrative that revolves around the titular agent in the CIA.

As per the plot premise, we're told: "When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies."

As per the premiere date for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, the movie will arrive on May 20, and you can see the teaser below, with a full-length trailer likely on its way closer to the debut.