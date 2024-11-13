John Krasinski is People's sexiest man alive 2024

HQ

John Krasinski has been named People's sexiest man alive 2024. The actor, best known for his roles as Jim in the US version of The Office, Jack Ryan in the Amazon Prime series, and Lee Abott in A Quiet Place, has got the prestigious position of being the magazine's sexiest man.

Is that true? Well, even Krasinski doesn't seem to believe it. He thought he was being punked, as he tells People during an interview. "That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me,"he said.

The actor, 45, might not be the top of your list, but he's put in a lot of work into maintaining his figure and getting in shape since leaving The Office. He joins the ranks of Patrick Dempsey, Michael B. Jordan, and Harrison Ford in receiving the award.

