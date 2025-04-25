John Krasinski delivers his best Indiana Jones impression in latest look at Fountain of Youth

HQ

Apple has had varied success when it comes to making movies for its streamer, but regardless of this you can't deny its commitment and effort to deliver something special for its subscribers. The next project that will look to build on this is the adventure flick Fountain of Youth, which is coming from director Guy Ritchie and stars an all-star cast led by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, and supported by Eiza Gonzalez, Domhnall Gleeson, Laz Alonso, Stanley Tucci, and more.

We got to see our first look at the film recently, but now a second trailer has arrived that sees Krasinski giving his best impression of a modern Indiana Jones, while the plot takes the gang all around the world to steal art and attempt to discover one of life's greatest myths. Needless to say, if you enjoyed films like National Treasure, The Mummy, Uncharted, and of course Indy's escapades, this seems like a movie for you too.

Fountain of Youth is coming to Apple TV+ on May 23, and you can see its latest trailer and synopsis below.

"Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives ... and possibly lead to immortality."