John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds gather their star friends in the first trailer for IF

Some of the biggest movie companies in the world started a bidding war when John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds pitched a movie called Imaginary Friends back in 2019, and now we finally have a good indication of Paramount got a great deal or not.

This first teaser trailer for what's now shortened to IF gives us a taste of what happens when a man and a girl have the ability to make their imaginary friends become real. Let's just say Krasinski doesn't go all out A Quiet Place with the concept, but takes it in the complete opposite direction by making it a fun adventure where the two seemingly embrace the ability and do some goofy stuff to save these creatures voiced by Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Awkwafina and so many other movie and TV stars.

IF is set to premiere on the 17th of May, 2024.