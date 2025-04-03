John Krasinski and Natalie Portman search for the Fountain of Youth in new Apple TV+ movie

May is looking to be a really big month for Apple TV+ subscribers, as the streamer has the Alexander Skarsgard-headlined Murder Bot beginning from May 16, which is then being followed by a big adventure story the week after. This one is known as Fountain of Youth and it's a movie that is coming from Guy Ritchie and that stars a few big names, including John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, and Domnhall Gleeson.

As per what the plot is about, if you've seen Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, this is very similar, except it's set in the modern day and has next-to-nothing to do with pirates... Essentially, the story follows Krasinski's and Portman's estranged siblings who decide to team up in an effort of locating the mythological Fountain of Youth. This leads them on an Uncharted or Indiana Jones-like adventure all the way across the globe.

The official plot synopsis adds: "Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives ... and possibly lead to immortality."

Fountain of Youth debuts on Apple TV+ on May 23,. Check out its trailer below.

