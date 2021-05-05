John Justice, Head of product at Google Stadia has left the company

You're watching Advertisements

The head of product at Google Stadia, John Justice has left the company, as per a report from The Information reveals. The report was clarified by a quote from 9to5Google, who stated, "We can confirm John is no longer with Google and we wish him well on his next step."

Justice was known for being one of the top figures at Google Stadia. This management loss does mark another dent in the Stadia name, which has been taking hits more frequently ever since it decided to close down its internal development studios earlier this year.

Google Stadia has also allegedly spent tens of millions of dollars on AAA ports, and has been involved in a court proceeding following not offering the correct resolutions on products despite what advertisements stating.

Thanks, IGN.