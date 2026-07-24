John Gwynne thinks his Bloodsworn Saga would make a "pretty good" video game

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While we do often see many books being adapted into film and television, the medium doesn't as frequently crossover into the realm of video games. There are key and major exceptions, not least CD Projekt Red's The Witcher, but perhaps there's a future where author John Gwynne's works are turned into major video games.

As part of Celsius 232 recently, we had the luxury of speaking with the British author known for the Of Blood and Bone trilogy and the acclaimed Malice. We spoke about these popular written works, but also picked Gwynne's mind about other entertainment mediums, including video games.

We inquired with Gwynne as to his thoughts on games, to which he explained he loves the medium but that he "has to be careful when I play video games because I've got a bit of an addictive personality and I can lose a lot of my life, so I kind of limit myself to what games I play now, so that my family don't disown me."

That being said, would Gwynne be interested in seeing some of his works adapted into a video game, and if so, which one? "I think I'd say the Bloodsworn Saga. I think that would make a pretty good one."

He then continued talking about how this could be put together, noting "maybe something in between The Witcher and God of War," adding "something like that, that would be good fun."

The Bloodsworn Saga is the latest project Gwynne is working on, with this featuring a Norse mythology setting and currently spanning three available books (The Shadow of the Gods, The Hunger of the Gods, and The Fury of the Gods).

For more from Gwynne, don't miss our full interview below.