John DiMaggio will return to voice Bender in the Futurama revival

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Futurama would be getting revived, as part of a new season order by the streaming service Hulu. It was noted that a 20-episode season had been ordered, and that a bunch of the original voice actors would be back to reprise their roles, well pretty much every voice actor except for the man behind Bender, John DiMaggio.

The reason why DiMaggio didn't instantly sign on was because the voice actor was pushing for himself and his co-workers to be paid more for their services, a situation that evolved to become known as #BenderGate.

Fortunately, this whole situation has since come to an end, as DiMaggio has exclaimed on Twitter, "I'm back, baby!", with an accompanying statement that has been reported on by Deadline.

"#Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don't care, you get the picture. I'M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS!"

As for when the revival of Futurama is set to land, all we know right now is that it is aiming for a 2023 release.