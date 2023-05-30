John Cleese refuses to give in to easily offended people, won't cut controversial scene

HQ

There is very little doubt that Life of Brian is one of the greatest comedies of all time, but the humour doesn't sit well with everyone. Especially not those who try to conform to or advocate more modern sensibilities. Something that now Deadline Deadline writes about and points out how there has been pressure on (especially) John Cleese to cut the scene where Eric Idle says he identifies as a woman. Something that gets a lot of backlash from Cleese's character.

This is particularly true of the theater production of the film, where some sources have claimed that John Cleese actually agreed to exclude the scene so as not to offend or upset anyone. A claim he now firmly rejects. The actor also points out the absurdity of it all, how something that has never been seen as problematic for 40 years is suddenly perceived as incredibly insulting. He simply does not understand the mindset.

"So here you have something there's never been a complaint about in 40 years, that I've heard of, and now all of a sudden we can't do it because it'll offend people. What is one supposed to make of that?"

Do you think it's good that Cleese is sticking with his movie and not making any changes?