John Cho faces an overprotective AI in the upcoming Afraid

Blumhouse is tapping the fear factor of artificial intelligence as much as it humanly can, as following the popular M3GAN, which will be getting a sequel and an erotic spin-off, the horror production company will also be debuting yet another freaky AI flick.

Known as Afraid, this film stars John Cho as the father figure in a family that has been selected to test a powerful new home device called AIA. The catch is that, in a typical M3GAN fashion, the device ultimately uses its cameras and sensors to study and learn all about the family's tendencies to then anticipate their needs and protect them from absolutely everything that may get in their way.

Afraid is being directed by Chris Weitz (writer of The Creator alongside Gareth Edwards), and will also see Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose Liu, Lukita Maxwell, David Dastmalchian, and Keith Carradine starring. The movie will open in cinemas on August 30.