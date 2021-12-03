John Cena's Peacemaker gets new trailer and official poster

HQ

Besides Margot Robbie's always brilliant interpretation of Harley Quinn, we really liked John Cena's Peacemaker in the summer blockbuster The Suicide Squad. If you haven't seen it already, you totally should and it is available on HBO Max.

Peacemaker is actually getting his own TV series early next year, created by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), and now he has shared the official poster showing of the main crew. And even better, we're also getting a brand new trailer of what Gunn previously has described as the "world's biggest douchebag".

Check it out below. We're getting Deadpool vibes and that's always positive, so hopefully this one will deliver both laughs and action when the first episode premieres on January 13.