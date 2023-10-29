John Cena's new action comedy is panned by critics

HQ

Alison Brie and John Cena's new film Freelance has received an icy reception from film critics. At the time of writing, the film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 0% based on 21 reviews. This is an unpleasant predicament for Cena, as this means the second misfire in a row for the actor after he previously starred in the fiasco that was Vacation Friends 2.

Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter was one of many who slated Freelance and had the following to say about the film:

"Freelance fails to deliver on every front. Worse, it barely seems to try."

Derek Smith from Slant wasn't particularly impressed either, saying:

"By its conclusion, what we're left with is a cinematic Frankenstein, whose disparate genre elements have been cobbled together without much consideration or fuss."

In short, it seems to be a disaster of a movie, and perhaps also one of the year's absolute worst. We'll see if the bottom grade holds up after more people have had their say, but it doesn't look exactly bright.

