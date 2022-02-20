John Cena will star in a Looney Tunes Coyote Vs. Acme movie

HQ

Even though Space Jam: A New Legacy didn't exactly release to a great critical reception, it was cool to see the Looney Tunes taking centre stage in a movie once again. Fortunately, this won't be the last time we see the Looney Tunes on the big screen either, as it has been reported by Deadline that John Cena has signed on to star in a courtroom drama and part family comedy action/animation hybrid called Coyote Vs. Acme.

As you can probably tell from the movie's title, this film will revolve around Wile E. Coyote taking on the ACME corporation in a legal case, where the determined canine is suing ACME for all of the failed inventions and contraptions it has bought from them in its everlasting pursuit of catching the Roadrunner.

While this is the first time we're hearing of the movie, the report did state that Dave Green will direct with Chris DeFaria and James Gunn attached as producers. As for when the movie will land in theatres, it's mentioned that it will open on July 21, 2023.