John Cena wants Peacemaker and Batman to meet

It's almost time for the DC Universe to continue. Following the epic Superman, the next project will be the second season of Peacemaker, which will premiere as soon as August 22 for those in the UK and Europe. With this almost here, lead star John Cena has spoken up about which DC character he'd like to meet as Peacemaker, and the end result is something we can all get behind.

Speaking at Fan Expo Boston recently, Cena revealed that he'd like to see Peacemaker put in a room with Batman. He's not bothered about which Batman that ultimately ends up being (since the DC Universe doesn't technically have a cast Caped Crusader yet), but he thinks the exchange would generate a lot of interest.

As per Collider, Cena explained: "Gosh, I would just like to see Peacemaker and Batman in the same room. I don't care who Batman is. I might get one of my younger brothers to put on a Batman costume. I'll steal the Peacemaker outfit just so we can make it happen. I don't know. I don't know, but I know that there's a lot of interest around both characters."

While it's unlikely this will happen, at least anytime soon, Cena has attempted to rally fans, by adding: "If I've learned one thing about entertainment, when you guys are interested, eventually someone hears you. So I'm crossing my fingers and hopefully that can happen."

Would you like to see Peacemaker and Batman meet, and if so, which version of Bats?