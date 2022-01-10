John Cena talks about Peacemaker ahead of the TV series

HQ

In a new interview you can check out on Twitter, the actor John Cena talks a little about the character Peacemaker and who he is ahead of the upcoming television series. The interview is relatively short but also covers some spoilers from the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad where he played the same character.

The TV series will be released HBO Max on January 13th. It takes place after the events of the movie (also available on HBO Max) and therefore, it might be worth watching it if you've been meaning to follow Peacemaker's weird adventures. It remains to be seen if more of the character's slightly odd traits from the comics are addressed.

