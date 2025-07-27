John Cena returns as Peacemaker - and here's the trailer for the second season

HQ

HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer for Peacemaker Season 2, giving fans a glimpse at a darker and more character-driven chapter in the chaotic vigilante's journey. The trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, where James Gunn and John Cena hyped up the upcoming season to an eager crowd.

According to the official synopsis, the new season follows Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, as he grapples with the emotional fallout from Season 1 and searches for purpose in a world that still doesn't see him as a true hero.

"Peacemaker is a different guy this year," Gunn said. "He's dealing with his demons, and the world isn't accepting him for who he is."

The new season is set one month after the events of Superman (2025), making it the first official entry in DC's new "soft reboot" continuity. Cena returns in the lead role, joined by returning cast members Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee. New faces include Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

Gunn penned all eight episodes and directed three, including the premiere. Season 1 was a massive hit, and Season 2 looks to double down on both emotional depth and explosive chaos.

