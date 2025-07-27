English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Peacemaker

John Cena returns as Peacemaker - and here's the trailer for the second season

The footage premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, where DC Studios head James Gunn joined Cena on stage to tease what's next.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer for Peacemaker Season 2, giving fans a glimpse at a darker and more character-driven chapter in the chaotic vigilante's journey. The trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, where James Gunn and John Cena hyped up the upcoming season to an eager crowd.

According to the official synopsis, the new season follows Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, as he grapples with the emotional fallout from Season 1 and searches for purpose in a world that still doesn't see him as a true hero.

"Peacemaker is a different guy this year," Gunn said. "He's dealing with his demons, and the world isn't accepting him for who he is."

The new season is set one month after the events of Superman (2025), making it the first official entry in DC's new "soft reboot" continuity. Cena returns in the lead role, joined by returning cast members Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee. New faces include Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

Gunn penned all eight episodes and directed three, including the premiere. Season 1 was a massive hit, and Season 2 looks to double down on both emotional depth and explosive chaos.

Are you looking forward to the second season?

HQ

Related texts

0
Peacemaker - Season 1Score

Peacemaker - Season 1
SERIES. Written by Ben Lyons

James Gunn is really shaping up to be the saviour of the DC Extended Universe.



Loading next content