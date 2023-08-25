Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

John Cena plays Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1

And J.K. Simmons is confirmed as Omni-man.

HQ

NetherRealm Studios usually treats their guest characters in the Mortal Kombat series with the highest respect. A prime example of this was that they brought back Peter Weller to play Robocop for Mortal Kombat 11.

And it seems like this attention to details remains just as strong, as John Cena has now been confirmed as the voice actor for Peacemaker, a guest character coming for Mortal Kombat 1. This means we won't have to wait until the series Waller och Peacemaker: Season 2 to hear him saying crazy stuff again ("I cherish peace with all my heart. I don't care how many men, women, and children I need to kill to get it.").

Mortal Kombat 1

