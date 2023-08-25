John Cena plays Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

NetherRealm Studios usually treats their guest characters in the Mortal Kombat series with the highest respect. A prime example of this was that they brought back Peter Weller to play Robocop for Mortal Kombat 11.

And it seems like this attention to details remains just as strong, as John Cena has now been confirmed as the voice actor for Peacemaker, a guest character coming for Mortal Kombat 1. This means we won't have to wait until the series Waller och Peacemaker: Season 2 to hear him saying crazy stuff again ("I cherish peace with all my heart. I don't care how many men, women, and children I need to kill to get it.").