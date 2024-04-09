John Cena pauses his Hollywood career to focus on WWE

HQ

Today, most people probably know John Cena as a funny action star (with the world's strangest Instagram account), but the fact is that, like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he started his career as a pro wrestler.

In the WWE, he fought his way up and became one of the greatest of all time thanks to enormous charisma and solid wrestling, but since 2015 he has mainly spent his time in Hollywood, appearing in movies such as Bumblebee, Fast X and The Suicide Squad as well as playing the lead role in the wildly popular TV series Peacemaker.

But now it's time to put the brakes on his movie career. Cena showed up at this past weekend's Wrestlemania and apparently it made him remember why he loves wrestling so much. Because when he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show the following day, he said:

"I'm crossing my fingers, and toes, and my heart, that maybe - maybe just maybe - I can tell the Hollywood World to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run. I hope, I don't know. I hope, I'm trying, we'll see what happens.".

Filming of Peacemaker: Season 2 is expected to begin shortly, so this could be the last time we see John Cena on the big screen or in a TV series for a few years, if he gets his way - and we highly doubt WWE would say no to that.