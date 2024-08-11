John Cena on retiring from WWE: "It's time to close that chapter as I'll be 48 next year"

HQ

When John Cena announced that he would be retiring from WWE officially, and no longer just making occasional appearances when the moment called for it, many wondered why he decided to exit a career that has shaped Cena for several decades. Speaking with Discussing Film, Cena has now outlined that it's partly because of his age and partly because he wants to be available for new opportunities that come his way.

"I don't necessarily pursue stuff, I just try to be aware of opportunities that could come my way. So, I don't know what opportunities are out there but I'm... I always keep an open mind and I take all calls because that's what's given me such a lengthy career in WWE, just being open-minded and coachable and wanting to work with anyone. I just think it's time to close that chapter as I'll be 48 next year. I just want to do a nice thank you gesture to our audiences around the world and we'll see what happens after that."

Hopefully this means DC will lock Cena up for plenty more Peacemaker, because that is without a doubt a role that he suits incredibly well.