John Cena: "I was run out of the movie business in 2009 for doing bad movies"

WWE superstar and Peacemaker lead actor John Cena has enjoyed a tremendous career boost in recent years, largely thanks to embracing his comedic side and starring in a number of very funny films. However, there was a time when this was not the case at all, when Cena only played tough, grumpy warriors and starred in a string of really bad films, which, according to him, led to Hollywood kicking him out at the end of 2009. This is from an interview with People Magazine.

"I was run out of the movie business in 2009 for doing bad movies where I wasn't present. I thought that just because I wore a golden leather belt on Monday and Friday, they'd come see whatever I'm doing. It's not true."

Cena then goes on to explain why he likes Peacemaker so much and why the combination of action and humour suits him best:

"It's a great show that's more than just action. It's a love story. It's a workplace comedy. We're the long shots, the lovable losers. It has changed my life."