John Cena has officially retired from professional wrestling

HQ

We knew it was coming. John Cena had already announced that 2025 would be his last year of wrestling professionally in the WWE. His time is up, our time is now, but I don't think any of us were ready for the final match actually happening.

Cena's retirement match was against Gunther, who has been dominating the scene ever since he became a mainstay of WWE's Monday Night Raw. Cena lost the match, as was to be expected with his retirement bout as pro wrestlers prefer to put an up-and-coming talent over before they say goodbye in the business.

Fans may not have expected Cena to tap out, as that goes against his "never give up" mantra, but that's what he did. He then was given the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship to hold one last time, before walking back up the ramp and saying his goodbyes. An emotional watch for any who grew up watching Cena in his prime.

This is an ad: