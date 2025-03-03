John Cena had a huge surprise in store for wrestling fans this weekend

HQ

John Cena had a pretty busy 2024, appearing in movies like Argyle and Ricky Stanicky, and this year we'll see even more of him as he'll appear in the films Heads of State and Matchbox - and of course he'll play the title character in Peacemaker: Season 2.

But... now it is clear that we will also see him a lot more in WWE. During this weekend's PPV event Elimination Chamber, Cena participated and offered all wrestling fans a surprise that will be recognized as one of the greatest of all time.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been getting crazier in the WWE lately and has been on the warpath against the popular World Champion Cody Rhodes. The way he finlly got to him had the whole wrestling world screaming over the weekend. Because during a segment where The Rock and Rhodes were talking to each other, the all-American good guy John Cena showed up - to set the record straight, the crowd thought.

But... Cena had other intentions and instead pinned Rhodes, while the roof of the arena almost blew off from the shock. Many compared it to when Hulk Hogan turned heel in WCW back in the 90s, and after a surprise like this, we can be assured that Cena will be appearing frequently in WWE before this storyline is over, which will take some time given the dignity.

Cena will continue acting in parallel with this, but wrestling will take more time away from him over the next year. If you want to follow John Cena in the square ring, the easiest way to do it is via Netflix, and on March 14, WWE 2K25 will be released if you want to punish him yourself for his atrocities over the past weekend.