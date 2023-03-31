Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PGA Tour 2K23

John Cena confirmed for PGA Tour 2K23

We can actually see him in this image.

The pro-wrestler/actor John Cena is no stranger to titles published by 2K Sports as he has been a part of several WWE 2K games. Now it's time to play with John Cena again, but this time in a somewhat more noble sport than wrestling (don't get us wrong, we love wrestling, but classy, it is not).

John Cena will be added as a playable golfer in PGA Tour 2K23 on April 7, which not entirely incidentally is when EA Sports PGA Tour premieres. John Cena is a very popular star after movies like Bumblebee, Fast & Furious 9, and the TV series Peacemaker - and this is probably a clever way of reminding people that PGA Tour 2K23 also exists.

