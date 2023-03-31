John Cena confirmed for PGA Tour 2K23

HQ

The pro-wrestler/actor John Cena is no stranger to titles published by 2K Sports as he has been a part of several WWE 2K games. Now it's time to play with John Cena again, but this time in a somewhat more noble sport than wrestling (don't get us wrong, we love wrestling, but classy, it is not).

John Cena will be added as a playable golfer in PGA Tour 2K23 on April 7, which not entirely incidentally is when EA Sports PGA Tour premieres. John Cena is a very popular star after movies like Bumblebee, Fast & Furious 9, and the TV series Peacemaker - and this is probably a clever way of reminding people that PGA Tour 2K23 also exists.