John Cena announces wrestling retirement

John Cena has shifted away from wrestling towards acting for a while now, and his long departures have left fans with the sad but inevitable truth that one day, Cena will retire. Now, the announcement of that day has come.

And the announcement came from none other than Cena himself. At the recent Money in the Bank show, Cena entered the ring to announce that 2025 would be his final year as a professional wrestler, with Wrestlemania 41 being his last Wrestlemania.

That doesn't mean he'll be leaving the jorts and cap in the ring next April, though. Cena plans to wrestle from January to December 2025 if possible, and will likely have multiple matches throughout that year. Even so, this marks the end of an era for many fans.

