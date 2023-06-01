John Cena and Jackie Chan team up in the first Hidden Strike trailer

HQ

John Cena and Jackie Chan are making an unlikely pair in the action comedy movie Hidden Strike. The film releases later this year in theatres and follows two ex-special forces soldiers escorting civilians through Baghdad's "Highway of Death."

The film is being directed by Scott Waugh, most known for his work on Need for Speed and The Expendables 4. Hidden Strike doesn't look like the biggest budget action flick you'll see this year, as already the CGI isn't looking too impressive, but this probably is one to see for the fun of it rather than to experience the height of cinema.

The film is also set in the near future, and so we get to see a few bits of "futuristic" tech such as a truck with a rocket attached to it. Check out the wacky trailer below and let us know what you think: