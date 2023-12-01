John Carver will kill again in Thanksgiving 2

While the editor Eli Roth might not have a spotless record in the past, his latest movie Thanksgiving became a huge hit that doubled Sony's projections. And as it is a scary movie, this means sequels.

Roth took to Instagram to reveal that a second movie has been greenlit and that we should expect it to arrive 2025. He says he needs an extra year "to really get the script right", and that "John Carver will kill again".

If you are a fan of teen slashers and grindhouse, you should absolutely check Thanksgiving out on cinemas as it offers a fresh take on the concept, while still staying true to the type of horror fans generally like so much. It takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, after a horrible Black Friday which led to people being killed, and now it seems like someone wants revenge...