John Carpenter's Toxic Commando Preview: Saber's Swarm system as you know and love it

Amid the flurry and chaos of Gamescom last week, I had a moment of brief respite when visiting Focus Entertainment's booth. It was here that I had the luxury to go hands-on with another upcoming hectic action-FPS from Saber Interactive, the very same team who have recently delivered the World War Z and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II hits. Naturally, this next project is of a similar style and design, as it matches swarms and hordes of enemies with loud and boisterous combat, albeit with the unique caveat of a more open level design and the promise of a grander focus on vehicular warfare.

This game is John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and as the first half of that name suggests, the attachment of the legendary horror aficionado means that we can expect plenty of undead beasties to slay out all while completing a handful of objectives. My time and experience with the game was only brief but it did give me a good understanding of what the end product will ultimately offer fans.

For starters, like Saber's other recent FPS hits, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando is best experienced in a cooperative fashion. I was told that the game functions well in solo play too, but it's evident that the aim here is to bring together a team to work together to complete the tasks at hand. What are these, you ask? Essentially, you drop into a level with the aim of completing a core objective. In this instance, it was to defend a church but that part of the task only came after ticking off some smaller objectives first. This meant travelling around an open level, fighting off attacking undead that followed or even popped out of the bushes, leading the team to blast them into squishy and bloody pulps as we continued to press forward.

The first few goals were pretty standard for these types of games, be it defending one of the members of the team while they started a generator through a small mini-game, all before then shooting at the weak points of a congealed blob that formed. After this, we had to travel around destroying targets that were causing an overarching plague to spread, all before high-tailing it to the church and preparing for a wave-defence incident that can best be described as Saber through-and-through.

The level design is arranged in such a way that there's a good variety of verticality and unique points of interest, and you can explore on foot (with all the danger that poses) or by hotwiring a car and zooming around the streets. This method is safer, in part because in the first-person gameplay style, you can easily look around the car and gun down any undead threat that are hanging along for the ride like pesky gremlins. It's also, as expected, much faster to travel around on wheels and some cars even come with mounted machine guns that are immensely effective at chewing through undead. But you're not immortal in cars at all, and a bad driver or too much received damage will quickly bring your joyride to a halt.

Anyway, the wave-defence at the church. Again, this is everything you've come to expect from Saber and its Swarm Engine. You hunker down in an area that must be protected at all costs, using limited resources to spawn protections, be it barbed wire, a mounted machine gun, some mortars that can be operated by the player, and then you wait to be sieged by countless undead. Unlike World War Z and Space Marine II however, Toxic Commando treads its own ground a tad by having the swarm attacking from almost any direction, which does make defending an area significantly more stressful and demanding. I asked Saber's CEO Tim Willits about whether tough difficulty was the aim once more, and he informed me that while there are ways to play and feel less overwhelmed, the core idea is to push the player to their limits and make them feel the effects of the swarm.

After around three rounds of being attacked, the swarms came to an end and we managed to evacuate to safety, concluding this brief demo and taste of the game that will launch in full sometime in 2026.

While I won't go much further into the details of the game in this preview due to the concise nature of the demo build, I will add that Saber has designed a character/class system with unique abilities that encourages teamplay. This could be by having one member acting as the healer while another brings a way to soak up damage with a powerful area-of-effect ability. Adding to this is a whole slate of weapons and tools that feel punchy and powerful and that are effective at reducing undead skeletons into guts and gore. There are a plethora of enemy types that are meant to make your life a challenge, including some larger foes that will snatch a player and take them out of the fight until the team rescues them, and their are also various ways to get even more powerful gear and items by spending salvage that's also used to upgrade and unlock defences, introducing a resource system that needs to be managed.

There's quite a lot going on in John Carpenter's Toxic Commando and this early taste of the game showed signs of promise. Will it land with the same effect of the much more focussed World War Z and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, two games that prioritised epic set pieces and more of a refined linear structure? Well, that's unclear, but I do commend Saber for taking a risk and looking to try something different here that could signal what the future holds for Space Marine III and whatever the developer has planned even beyond that point.