John Carpenter's Toxic Commando finally receives a release date

It's a tight squeeze to appear in between a new Old Republic game from Casey Hudson and the next game from Larian, but John Carpenter's Toxic Commando still managed to stand out, by offering pure zombie mayhem.

If you forgot, it's a collaborative project between industry legend John Carpenter and Saber Interactive, and we now know it's out on March 12th on PS5, Xbox Series og PS5.

It offers co-op for four players and with full crossplay support. You can see the trailer below.