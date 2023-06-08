Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando announced

Huge amounts of zombies and plenty of violence in a seemingly stunning action-adventure.

There were a lot of strange collaborations at last night's Summer Game Fest, and one of them was between John Carpenter and Saber Interactive. These creative forces have joined forces to build a game called John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and this action fest is quite reminiscent of the classic Left 4 Dead. We don't know much about the project at the moment, but this is what Carpenter himself says in a statement:

"It's exciting to be collaborating on a new video game with Focus and Saber. Look, I really like shooting zombies. They keep telling me that they're called 'the infected.' Please. They're ghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. People are going to love this game."

You can watch the trailer below.

