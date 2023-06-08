John Carpenter's Toxic Commando announced

There were a lot of strange collaborations at last night's Summer Game Fest, and one of them was between John Carpenter and Saber Interactive. These creative forces have joined forces to build a game called John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and this action fest is quite reminiscent of the classic Left 4 Dead. We don't know much about the project at the moment, but this is what Carpenter himself says in a statement:

"It's exciting to be collaborating on a new video game with Focus and Saber. Look, I really like shooting zombies. They keep telling me that they're called 'the infected.' Please. They're ghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. People are going to love this game."

You can watch the trailer below.